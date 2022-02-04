NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 9 return date finally confirmed

While many of us may have assumed the NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 9 return date, isn’t it nice to have confirmation?

This week, CBS officially confirmed that the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell crime show will be back on Sunday, February 27 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. This is where they are going to air “Under the Influence,” a story that was initially set to air last month before the NFL schedule caused them to have to re-arrange things at the last minute. We’re assuming that there are going to be a ton of new episodes from the 27th onward, though there may still be a week or two off at some point along the way.

If you do want to get a little more insight on what lies ahead in this episode, go ahead and check out the synopsis below if you haven’t already:

“Under the Influence” – The NCIS team helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter, Gia (Caitlin Carmichael), a popular social media influencer. Also, Agent Aliyah De León returns to support the team with the case, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Feb. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

On the surface, it doesn’t appear like this episode is going to have some sort of huge ramifications in the larger scheme of things with this show, but they’ve certainly surprised us before. The real goal with this episode should just be trying to reestablish a rhythm for everything moving forward. After all, these long hiatuses can make it pretty hard sometimes for shows to keep their audience, especially when there’s as much confusion as there is here.

