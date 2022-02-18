Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight on NBC? Season 2 teases!

Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight on NBC? Are we about to dive into some huge stuff when it comes to Elliot Stabler? When you consider where things are on the show at the moment, and the potential for big stuff all around Elliot Stabler. Just think about where he’s at right now, and the potential for things to get even crazier between him and Richard Wheatley with each passing day.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to go ahead and share some of the bad news for the time being: There is no new episode tonight. This is the last week, however, that the hiatus is here! You will see new episodes begin in seven days’ time, and with that will come a big escalation in this particular storyline’s primary conflict. We know that Wheatley wants to slow the city down to a grinding halt, but is there any way for him to be stopped. Let’s just say that things are going to be worse before they get better.

For proof on that, why not go ahead and see details on the next two episodes below?

Season 2 episode 13, “As Hubris is to Oedipus” – 02/24/2022 (10:02PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The task force must race to save lives when Wheatley and McClane’s digital takeover shifts to a series of real-life bomb threats. TV-14

Season 2 episode 14, “…Wheatley is to Stabler” – 03/03/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : As a rolling blackout cripples the city, Stabler and Bell work to stay a step ahead of Wheatley. Jet and Malachi receive unlikely help. Bernadette gets caught up in Stabler’s mess. TV-14

Could episode 14 be the final showdown between these two men? It’s easy to assume that based on the title alone, but we’re not at a point just yet where we’re willing to make any sort of overall assumption here.

