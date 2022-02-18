Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Season 2 episode 9, 10 spoilers

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Are you about to get a whole lot more in the way of drama for these characters? Just like you would imagine, there are a handful of things to dive into here!

First things first, though, let’s get the bad news out of the way: There is no installment on the air tonight. Luckily, we know that there will be some before too long! This is the final week of the extended hiatus for the drama, and our hope is that over the next few weeks we’ll get to see a lot of stories without any major breaks in the action.

So while you wait for the show, why not read up on what’s coming? Below you can check out details for not only next week’s new installment, but also one that is poised to arrive on March 3. Just on the basis of these alone, there is a LOT to look out for — and also a considerable amount of danger.

Season 2 episode 9, “Trust Issues” – Reeling from the emotional news of Joseph’s death, Jenny and Cassie desperately search for answers. After Bridger and Madison receive a threatening call from Ren, Max and Rachel take matters into their own hands, frantically deciding to confide in Jenny about the drugs and money. Elsewhere, Dietrich becomes hellbent on revenge following his discovery of Travis’ betrayal; and Wolf and Agatha attempt to protect Phoebe, but thanks to Ronald, all does not go according to plan on “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, FEB. 24 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Season 2 episode 10, “Happy Thoughts” – Ren intervenes with Jenny’s plan to bring Jag into custody, while Ronald and Scarlett work together to find safety in a new environment. Then, Cassie and Lindor discover the aftermath at the ranch and reluctantly join forces with a familiar face. Later, Jag and Ren, anxiously awaiting their father’s visit, find themselves at odds about how to deal with the problem of Joseph’s ranch; but will the pressure of impressing him lead them down a familiar (and dangerous) path? Find out on the next episode of “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, MARCH 3 (10:01-11:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

