Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 3: Challenges ahead for Tommy

This weekend will mark Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 3 arriving on Starz and with that, more tests for Tommy Egan.

So what lies ahead for him at this point? He still has a lot to figure out when it comes to life in the big city. He’s learning more about who he can trust and how to best earn money, and these are lessons that he’ll have to keep learning if he wants to survive. At this point, he’s probably well-aware that getting an education here doesn’t happen in one day. He’s gotta be open and available to it for a long time.

In a new interview with Australian outlet Nine, Joseph Sikora himself outlined how Tommy will need to adapt in order to survive moving forward — and we believe these are lessons he may be learning right now when it comes to Liliana:

“He’s going to have to be a student. He’s going to have to keep that head on a swivel. He’s going to have to take risks, because he’s got to trust somebody. He’s got to make these moves in some capacity, or at least trust that these people are going to get him product so he can move that, flip it and get cash. Then it’s up to him.”

Ultimately, Tommy is realizing at this point in the series that he can’t just hang on to old grudges or assume that a past enemy has to be a permanent hone. We don’t think anything is necessarily changing who he is, but his philosophy and outlook towards the world is going to be ever-evolving.

What do you think Tommy is going to encounter on Power Book IV: Force moving forward?

