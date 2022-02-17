Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Season 23 episode 13, 14 talk

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Are you ready to dive once more into some powerful season 23 cases?

We know that the Mariska Hargitay series has been on hiatus for a good while and at we’re pleased to report that the break is almost over. Unfortunately, it’s not completely over quite yet. There is no new episode tonight; the Olympics are still ongoing and since NBC is broadcasting the Games, they couldn’t air a new installment even if they wanted to. Come one week from tonight SVU will be back on the air, and it will be joined by the return of the flagship show and then also Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Want to get some details on the next tow SVU episodes? Check take a look at the synopses below — hopefully, they make the wait at present just a little bit easier.

Season 23 episode 13, “If I Knew Then What I Know Now” – 02/24/2022 (09:05PM – 10:02PM) (Thursday) : A young woman learning about her birth parents asks Benson for help. Carisi and Rollins weigh the risks of taking their relationship public. TV-14

Season 23 episode 14, “Video Called the Radio Star” – 03/03/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Benson investigations allegations against a popular radio personality. Rollins goes undercover when a shocking confession leads to another crime. TV-14

These episodes seem to be sticking largely to the show’s bread and butter, and that means emotional cases for the team to take on. We recognize that the temptation is going to be there to do more crossovers now that the original show is back in the mix, but we like that nobody seems to be rushing to force the issue with that, at least at the moment.

