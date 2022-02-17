YOU season 4 spoilers: Euphoria actor cast in major role

We’re starting to get some new YOU season 4 casting info and based on what we’re seeing today, there’s a fascinating new character coming on board.

According to a report from Deadline, Euphoria actor Lukas Gage is set to be a series regular moving forward in the role of Adam. Per the official description, he is “an ex-pat American, the youngest son of a wealthy East-Coast magnate. He’s famous for spectacularly failing to meet the standards of his successful, venerable family. An entrepreneur and a gambler, Adam is a warm and funny party host and fast friend. But underneath, Adam is hiding a trove of secrets and papering over problems with heavy self-medication … Determined to prove himself, Adam’s taking big, risky swings, living by the truism that a good businessman does absolutely anything he can get away with. Does he love his wealthy, titled girlfriend, or is he using her? There’s no doubt he’s manipulating his friends; the only question is how far he’d go…”

Watch our YOU season 3 finale review! Take a look below for some thoughts on how Joe and Love’s story concluded. Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’ll have more updates there that you won’t want to miss.

The ex-pat part of the description does seem to confirm that season 4 will be set outside of America, or at least a good part of it. We saw Joe in Paris looking for Marienne, his latest obsession and the person he felt could finally be the one. What season 3 taught us is that Joe will most likely never be happy. He wants someone to see him for all of the distorted romance he has within him, and not the reality of who he is. Love saw and cared for both, but he just couldn’t accept that, let alone the darkness she had within her.

Hopefully, even more news about season 4 will be available before too long.

Related – Check out some more updates when it comes to YOU right now

Do you have any early YOU season 4 predictions?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to also stay at the site for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







