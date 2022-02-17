This Is Us season 6 episode 6 photo: Kevin and ‘The Manny’

This Is Us season 6 episode 6 is finally going to air on NBC this coming Tuesday — the wait is almost over! This is an episode that clearly has a lot it wants to accomplish, whether it be establishing Beth’s story in the present or updating us on Kevin and Madison’s co-parenting relationship.

Oh, and there is also a chance to take a look behind the scenes at “The Manny” reboot. Hence, the photo above.

We know that on the surface, this storyline probably just looks like the writers throwing a little bit of lighthearted comedy into the show for the heck of it. Yet, it’s a little bit deeper than that. Kevin views this project as a way to stay in Los Angeles close to his kids; he doesn’t want to be involved in a situation that is similar to when Madison gave birth ever again. It pays well, but he is sacrificing potential career acclaim for being comfortable and taking care of those around him.

As for why we’re seeing Kevin act on “The Manny” set in this episode, it’s probably more than it appears on the surface. Every scene on the show at this point is deliberate, so be prepared for some big stuff all around this. Remember that one of Kevin’s central conflicts within this episode revolves around whether or not he will be able to spend time with the twins on Thanksgiving, and of course Madison will be involved in that.

