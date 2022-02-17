Power Book II: Ghost season 3: Is Zeke really dead? Daniel Bellomy’s take

We know that there’s one thing that all of us in the Power Book II: Ghost world love to do time and time again: Theorize that no one is actually dead. There have been people for the past two years holding onto hope that Ghost is still alive, and we’re sure that there are people out there assuming that Lauren is also still out there. Technically, we haven’t seen her dead body, though all evidence points to her being gone.

Now, let’s talk about Zeke Cross. When he was shot by Lorenzo at the end of season 2, it was easy to assume that he was dead and buried — that was corroborated further by Monet getting the call at the end of the finale.

So is there any chance that this is some elaborate setup and he’s still out there? Don’t count on it. Daniel Bellomy, who plays the character, hopped onto creator Courtney Kemp’s most-recent Instagram Live session. While there, he made it clear that in his mind, Zeke “woke up in Heaven” after getting shot. The two agreed that if there is any one character worthy of ending up in Heaven, it is most likely Zeke. This is a guy who has gone through all sorts of awful stuff since the start of the show — he was lied to, manipulated, and there were plans already for Monet to rely on him as her sole source of business once he was drafted. He had the weight of the world on his shoulders and was desperate for an escape by the end of it all.

Ultimately, Zeke had to die. It’s what traps Monet and the entire Tejada family in this life. They now don’t have any other place to go moving forward other than the drug business. Ultimately, Zeke was just too pure for this world.

