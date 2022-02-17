Stranger Things season 5 to be the final one at Netflix; is spin-off possible?

Stranger Things season 4 is officially premiering in May, but today, the Duffer Brothers also shared the first news on season 5. Unfortunately, it’s not news that everyone is going to love.

In the same open letter to fans that addressed the season 4 premiere date, the two revealed that the fifth season was going to be the last. Behind the scenes, this is no surprise — as a matter of fact, it was planned more or less from the beginning:

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but — as you’ll see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale.”

Given how long it takes to make these episodes, we wouldn’t be surprised if we are waiting until late 2023 / early 2024 to check out the final season. Given that this show features a young cast and is meant to encapsulate a certain part of life, how can be surprised that the show is ending? It may be enormously successful, but this was never meant to be a world we were a part of for eight seasons.

What may be more curious to people is the following quote regarding the future of the world as a whole:

“There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down.”

How can you read this and think anything other than that a possible spin-off? Obviously, it’ll take some time before we get more news on that.

