Better Call Saul season 6 spoilers: New Kim Wexler photo!

Given there aren’t too many previews out there for Better Call Saul season 6, we’re in a spot where we’ll take whatever we can get. Today, that includes a new look at Rhea Seehorn in her role of Kim Wexler!

The image above is one of the new shots released of the upcoming batch of episodes, which are going to be split into halves. (The first is premiering on Monday, April 18.) Here, Kim is wearing her trademark color in blue, standing in what seams to be some sort of office. You can see some sort of light above her while clearly, a man’s silhouette is in the background right in front of a door. She’s carrying a bag with her and odds are, whatever she is doing here is work-related to some degree.

We know that entering the first half of season 6, Kim’s life is in a precarious position. Jimmy has already pulled her into some escapades over the years and at this point, we’re starting to wonder if he’s enabling her own inner demons. It feels like Kim could easily end up in prison or killed just because his line of work is getting more dangerous and clearly, she’s shown that she won’t back down if confronted. Just think about what just happened with her and Lalo!

It’s no secret that we want Kim to be alive down the road; she’s personally a top five character within the Breaking Bad universe and probably the only person who understands Jimmy inside and out. We’d love for them to reunite down the road, but this is also not some whimsical romance.

