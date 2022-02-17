The Amazing Race 33 episode 9 preview: The final four face off!

As we prepare for The Amazing Race 33 episode 9, it’s clear that we are incher ever closer to the finish line. There are only four teams left!

What’s also interesting about this season is that on paper, there’s a pretty clear top three in Kim & Penn, Ryan & Dusty, and Raquel & Cayla. These are the three teams that have been the strongest from the moment the restart happened! Then, there is Arun & Natalia. They’ve been eliminated once and almost eliminated twice. Yet, they are still there!

We’ll admit that there’s a part of our brain that thinks it’d be hilarious if these two find a way to win, but we say that mostly because we enjoy watching them. We more than understand that they’re just lucky to be there; they probably felt the same way when they were racing!

The preview for what lies ahead in this episode signaled a lot of tension as the teams struggle with a few different tasks — in particular finding a clue under a number of clues. We also saw Arun & Natalia arguing and teams getting extremely flustered. This is probably where the competitive juices are going to flow perhaps more so than ever. Remember that these teams at first were probably just happy to be back after such a long delay due to the pandemic. Now, they can actually start to see the grand prize around the corner.

So will this episode be a non-elimination leg? Given that the finale is currently set to be a two-hour event in early March, we think it’s fair to speculate that this is going to be the case. Ultimately, we wonder if there will be any sort of added punishment for whoever comes in last. So far, we do think that the punishment hasn’t been too bad for anyone who finishes at the back of the pack.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Amazing Race right now

What do you most want to see on The Amazing Race 33 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







