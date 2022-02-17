1883 season 1 episode 9 promo hypes up ‘final’ two episodes

1883 season 1 episode 9 is coming up this weekend, and it’s pretty darn clear that Paramount+ wants you to be hyped — very much so!

The first thing that the streaming service clearly wants you to know is that there are two episodes left — they mention it both in the tweet and the promo below! Yet, the irony here is that earlier this week, they renewed the show for additional episodes. They didn’t quite call it a season 2, so we don’t actually think these episodes are the “final” ones at all. They’re just the last ones for the time being.

As for what is coming, we’re going to see Elsa, Margaret, and the remainder of the cast do their best in order to survive and complete their journey. Of course, at the moment they think that the end of their journey is in Oregon; we know that’s not where the Dutton family ends up! There are clearly some other snags that happen along the way and we gotta be prepared for that. The same goes for eventually seeing some characters die.

For Elsa in particular, we tend to think that this story is going to be emotional given that she just left behind Sam, the guy she’s convinced she will be with down the road. She plans to reunite with him eventually, but who knows when that will happen? There’s almost two separate journeys that she is going to need to go down and it’s going to be difficult for her to make that happen.

If you are behind for whatever reason on the show, there’s still plenty of time to catch up! In the end, we know that this is such an immersive world and it’s different than almost anything else out there.

Related – Get some more news all about this coming episode

What do you most want to see on 1883 season 1 episode 9, let alone what’s after the fact?

Who are you the most worried about in the end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After doing that, remember to also stay at the site for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







