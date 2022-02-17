And Just Like That season 2: What is holding up renewal?

Is there poised to be a season 2 renewal for And Just Like That at HBO Max? If it was up to the streaming service, there’d probably be one already! This is one of many things we took away from HBO / HBO Max programming boss Casey Bloys during a session with reporters earlier today.

Speaking via TVLine, here is some of what Bloys had to say about the subject — in particular, how the future is going to be up to Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica Parker:

“It’s honestly Michael and Sarah Jessica[‘s] decision. They need to make sure they want to keep going. I believe they will. They came to us with this idea of Big dying as a way to get into a story about women in their 50s. I think they want to make sure they have something they’re equally excited by… They’re talking about story. I believe they’re going to come to us with something they’re excited about.”

We know that the Sex and the City prequel ended up being a huge series on HBO Max and from the standpoint of success alone, we do tend to think that the cast and crew will have a hard time walking away from any of this. There is absolutely room for more, but it comes down to figuring out what the right narrative is at this point. Given that these characters have already existed across two shows and multiple feature films, we think there has to be a rather specific reason to bring it back. Otherwise, it’s just spinning its wheels.

One thing that we do think that we won’t be seeing on And Just Like That moving forward is Samantha Jones; it doesn’t seem like there are any plans for Kim Cattrall to return.

