Yellowstone season 5: Why no news on 6666 spin-off this week?

Earlier this week, there was a lot of great news that came out of the greater Yellowstone universe. First, the prequel 1883 got an order for additional episodes. Not only that, but another prequel was announced in 1932 that will focus on a different era of the Dutton family.

What’s interesting right now is that Paramount+ is clearly going all-in on the Taylor Sheridan franchise not having Yellowstone itself on the service. So why wasn’t anything announced about the potential 6666 spin-off that we’ve heard discussions about for a while.

Ultimately, all indications as of late have suggested that nothing is altogether set in stone on that yet. There are ideas as to how to make it happen, but to date, there is no formal order or clear indication as to what the story for this would be. We thought for a while that Jimmy and Emily would be two of the stars of that show, but Kathryn Kelly’s promotion to series regular on Yellowstone season 5 makes that a little more confusing.

Given that Sheridan himself has an ownership stake in the real life 6666 Ranch, we absolutely think that this spin-off will happen eventually. Yet, it’s not going to be exactly like everyone would expect. We don’t think that Jimmy and Emily are necessarily meant to be the stars of it, even if they do appear in some capacity moving forward.

Ultimately, remember that Yellowstone season 5 is going to start shooting this spring, and it will air hopefully later this year. There could be more references to 6666 then. As for 1883, there are still episodes left in its current run and we’ll see more of what happens there with the second batch of episodes after the fact. (We’d be surprised if 1932 premieres this year, but never say never, right? They did get the other prequel on the streaming service earlier than expected.)

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

Do you want to see this particular Yellowstone spin-off happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! There are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







