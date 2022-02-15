1883 gets more episodes; new Yellowstone prequel 1932 ordered

If you love the greater Yellowstone universe, it’s clear that some of the news coming out today could put quite a smile on your face!

So where should we begin? It makes sense to start with the news that more 1883 episodes have been ordered. Curiously, The Hollywood Reporter notes that this is not being thought of as a season 2 renewal per se; instead, it may just be Paramount+ adding on to the season 1 order. We wonder, personally, if they’ll give it another name like “Part 2” when really, it’s still a part of the first season. This is something that can be done by networks/studios to avoid salary bumps that come with an additional season.

Meanwhile, it was also announced today that another prequel to the flagship show is coming in 1932, one that will focus on the Dutton Family through the Great Depression and time of Western expansion. It feels like there’s a chance a character or two from 1883 could still be alive at that point — take, for example, Elsa Dutton. Nothing is confirmed, but it’s worth thinking about!

In a statement, here is what Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, Paramount Streaming had to say on the subject:

“The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+ … Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan’s loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons’ origin story.”

Of course, there’s still a TON of irony in the fact that Paramount+ is getting more Yellowstone content when the original series exclusively streams over on Peacock. Remember that there’s also been buzz about a 6666 spin-off show, but nothing has been confirmed there yet.

