Is Good Sam new tonight on CBS? New season 1 episode 6 spoilers

Is Good Sam new tonight on CBS? Are we at a point where this Olympics-based hiatus is officially said and done? If you find yourself wondering about that, have no fear: We’re more than happy to help!

We don’t want to dance around the big answer so many of you are waiting for, so let’s just get that out of the way right now: There is no new episode tonight. Luckily, this is at least the final week that the Sophia Bush drama is off the air! It will return to CBS in seven days with a story titled “Truce” and below, you can see the full season 1 episode 6 synopsis with more information all about what to expect:

“Truce” – Secrets revealed at a major fundraising gala for the hospital threaten to end a tenuous truce between Dr. Sam Griffith and her father, Griff. Also, cardiothoracic resident Dr. Lex Trulie makes a decision that could alter her career trajectory, on the CBS Original series GOOD SAM, Wednesday, Feb. 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Well, can you really be altogether shocked that said truce could be coming to an end? The relationship between Sam and her father has been the focal point for most of the series so far and we don’t expect it to slow down at any point before the finale. As for the concept of secrets being revealed, that’s also something that cannot be considered all that surprising. Just think in terms of everything we’ve seen on TV over the past half-decade! One of the things that has been proven true, time and time again, is that buried secrets never stay there all that long.

