Is Good Sam new tonight on CBS? Season 1 episode 6 news

Is Good Sam new tonight on CBS? Within this article we come bearing an answer to that, and also look towards the future.

The bad news is the part of this we’ll get out of the way first and foremost: There is no new episode of the show tonight. Not only that, there is no new episode the following week, either. What’s the reasoning for all of this? All you gotta do is look towards the Olympics. The Beijing Games are sending a number of shows off the air over the next couple of weeks, so it’s not exclusively tied to everything that is going on at CBS.

If there is one thing we’re especially bummed out about at the moment, it’s the sole fact that there aren’t a whole lot of other details out there on Good Sam season 1 episode 6. What in the world is CBS waiting for? Why aren’t they sharing more details already? That’s certainly something we’d like to have a little sooner rather than later. What we can tell you is that the February 23 episode carries with it the title of “Truce.” Meanwhile, the one after the fact on March 2 is titled “Chronic Insult.”

Now if you love the Sophia Bush drama, there’s one piece of advice that we can hand down at this point: Watch it live. The ratings for the past several episodes is less than stellar, and it already makes us concerned as to what the future could hold here. For whatever reason CBS has struggled to find the right medical drama for itself, even though it has absolutely tried here and there. Good Sam has a good bit going for it, but it does still need to find its audience.

