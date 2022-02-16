Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Is season 4 hiatus over?

Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Are we finally at the end of the road of this extended hiatus? It goes without saying that we’ve waited a LONG time (think the entirety of 2022) to see the series back on the air; we want it to return sooner rather than later!

The great news is that the break is almost over. The bad news, however, is that it’s not over as of yet. There is no new installment tonight, with the plan instead being to air season 4 against starting next week, on the other side of the Winter Olympics. Are hope is that this long hiatus is going to enable the show to air a ton of stories consecutively without much of a delay. That is good for a show like this, especially since so many stories connect pretty seamlessly from one week to the next.

If you do want to get a better sense on what’s coming up story-wise next week, why not just take a look at the synopsis below?

“any way the wind blows” – Gary learns some new things about Maggie on their road trip to Albany. Eddie helps Rome in a time of need, and Regina sets boundaries with her father. Katherine reunites with someone from her past on this episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, S) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

ABC hasn’t released any information about episodes beyond this as of yet and personally, we like to think that means they are setting the stage for some big reveals and stuff they don’t even want to risk teasing at this given moment in time. However, time will tell!

What do you most want to see when it comes to A Million Little Things season 4 when it returns?

