Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Is the crime drama officially back from a long hiatus? For everyone out there who is curious, we’re of course happy to hand down an answer!

Unfortunately, the first order of business here is still getting some of the unfortunate news out of the way: There is no installment of the crime drama tonight. Much like the other shows within the world of One Chicago, this one is remaining off the air for an additional week.

Luckily, we do have some information about the next two episodes below and based on what’s in here, it’s fair to say that there is some epic, character-focused stuff that you’re going to see on the other side of the horizon. Take a look…

Season 9 episode 13, “Still Water” – 02/23/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : While out for a jog, Upton witnesses a horrible car crash and risks her own life to save the passengers. After learning more about the victims, the team must track down the man responsible for the brutal crash. TV-14

Season 9 episode 14, “Blood Relation” – 03/02/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The team searches for a brutal killer with a signature modus operandi. Burgess and Ruzek double down in their fight to retain custody of Makayla. TV-14

We’d hope that by the end of episode 14, the Makayla situation could be somewhat resolved, but that may be an overly-idealistic thought at the moment. We’ve seen time and time again that battles over custody can be long and somewhat arduous. We expect them often to take a long time to figure out, so don’t be surprised if that ends up being the case here, as well — especially since there are many episodes still to come.

