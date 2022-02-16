Mare of Easttown season 2: Are we closer to a renewal?

When it comes to the status of a possible Mare of Easttown season 2, it’s honestly felt like a toss-up for a long time. There is no denying that the first season was popular. However, it was also billed as a limited series, and we’ve seen HBO bring these shows back before only for them to not be as good. We don’t have to tell you about the negative reception to True Detective season 2. It may be a hot take, but we also don’t think Big Little Lies season 2 lived up to the original.

Nonetheless, it does appear as though the network is leaving the door open to more of the crime drama, even if nothing is necessarily imminent on the subject.

Speaking as a part of a far-reaching discussion with Deadline, HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys indicated that the future of this project would be up to star Kate Winslet, plus also writer Brad Ingelsby and director Craig Zobel:

“[Mare of Easttown] was such a good group of talent in front of and behind the camera. Kate, Brad and Craig are really busy, with movies in Kate’s case and other projects in Brad’s and Craig’s. I don’t know, honestly, if it’s going to be the kind of thing that they go off and do another project and then when schedules align, maybe they come back. It’s really kind of up in the air and really up to them. Obviously we love working with them and I think the show was great. That’s one we’re just going to have to see how time goes.”

Bloys reportedly compared Mare of Easttown to British drama Happy Valley, which is returning to TV after a substantial hiatus. It’s more than possible something similar could happen in this case.

Should this show exist in the front of your mind for the next couple of years? Probably not, but if Bloys’ comments are any indication, it would also be silly to forget about it entirely.

Do you still want to see a Mare of Easttown season 2 happen down the road?

