Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Are we getting back into Firehouse 51 and some dramatic rescues?

The answer to that latter question is “eventually” … but it’s not going to be tonight. There is no new episode set at the network for now. Instead, the plan is for the series to return on Wednesday, February 23. The Olympics are still ongoing and because NBC is the broadcaster of them, it’s not like they could put One Chicago back on the air even if they wanted to.

So in order to make up for the break, we’ve got for you below details from not just one, but two upcoming season 10 episodes. There are some big stories clearly across both of these hours that will feature a lot of your favorite characters! Just take a look below to get a better sense of it.

Season 10 episode 13, “Fire Cop” – 02/23/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide and Seager team up to investigate a fire at the home of a troubled young woman. Pelham moves into 51’s rumored cursed office. Kylie assists Kidd with Girls on Fire. TV-14

Season 10 episode 14, “An Officer with Grit” – 03/02/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Chief Hawkins goes above and beyond to help Brett and Violet with a problem. Kidd pursues an open lieutenant position. A blast from the past asks Mouch and Herrmann for a favor. TV-14

When it comes to the Kidd storyline in here, the question we have to ask is pretty simple: Is this open spot outside of Firehouse 51? Are we going to have to worry about Stella leaving the show again for a lengthy period of time? We know that Pelham is around Firehouse 51 for now, and there does not appear to be any immediate sign that he is taking off.

