Chicago Fire season 10 spoilers: Meet new paramedic Emma!

Is there about to be another paramedic entering the world of Chicago Fire in Emma? It at least feels fair to wonder that thanks to some new reporting today.

Here’s what we can tell you for now: According to a report from TVLine, Caitlin Carver of The Fosters and Dear White People is going to be recurring during the second half of season 10 as a character named Emma. Unfortunately, there isn’t a whole lot else known about her as of yet, save for the fact that her character will turn up in April.

Truth is, we’ve seen a TON of characters over the years take on the role of paramedic, and some of them were only around for a short period of time. Think Mackey prior to Violet coming on board full-time! Dawson and Brett are at this point probably the two most-famous paramedics, and that’s mostly because each one of them held the role for a long time.

Does this new character mean that we’re losing someone within the Chicago Fire world? We hope not, and we say that knowing that it’s easy to imagine Brett taking off to go be with Casey. Yet, remember that we’ve already seen Sylvie leave Chicago for a guy already, and we think that the writers are being pretty sensitive here and they don’t want to write the same thing for this character time and time again. It’s always possible that this new paramedic could be with another firehouse; at the very least, it’s something else to consider since she’s not necessarily coming in to replace someone we already know.

After this current hiatus tied to the Winter Olympics, be prepared for Chicago Fire to return on NBC with new episodes on Wednesday, February 23.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Emma on Chicago Fire season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







