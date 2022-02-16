Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto? (day 22)

Who won the Veto in the Celebrity Big Brother 3 house today, and are you going to be even remotely surprised by the result?

Well, let’s just say that the answer to all of this is no. Miesha Tate won the Power of Veto today, and she continues to be one of the most dominant players the celebrity version has ever seen. It’s hard to imagine she uses the Veto at this point; the only reason to do that would be to remove Lamar Odom and ensure that either Carson Kressley or Cynthia Bailey go home. That’s unnecessary, though, if the plan really is to go ahead and get Carson out of the game. It doesn’t matter how he is taken out so long as he is taken out in the end. (Remember that Todrick/Miesha did have a deal with Carson and Cynthia, so they still have to explain that away.)

If there is any reason why this plan could fall apart, a good bit of it may have to do with Lamar himself. He’s really not feeling this experience and at this point, he’s just about ready to say goodbye to the show. Yet, Todd is encouraging him to stay since there’s only one week left. Also, he’s got a chance to win the next HoH and shake things up. The funny thing is that Todd wants Lamar to win and nominate Miesha and Todrick, even though Todd could have done that this week if he really wanted to. It feels like Todd’s goal is to split up both of the duos in the game, that way he still has his “partner” in Lamar at the final four and they can control what they want to do.

Is Todd Bridges playing the game? If nothing else, he at least has some sort of plan. It just may not work in the end since Miesha is such a force in these competitions. If there’s anything physical ahead, she is going to win it.

