NCIS season 19 episode 13 photo: Jimmy Palmer’s search for hope

After a long delay NCIS season 19 episode 13 is going to be arriving on CBS come February 28, and the latest photo serves as an important reminder. When the going gets tough, you rely on the ones you love to lift your spirits. This is something that Jimmy Palmer is going to desperately need after being exposed to a dangerous biotoxin.

In this case, the person he may need to lean on is the very person he also needs to support: His own daughter Victoria.

While we’ve seen photos already of Brian Dietzen’s character alongside his daughter in “The Helpers,” this is the first photo we’ve analyzed of Jimmy spending time with her even after being infected. Clearly he’s locked up and quarantined away from her, but in this image he’s still doing what he can to put on a brave face. He knows that Victoria has already lost her mother Breena and with that, he wouldn’t want her to even think that something terrible is going to happen to him, as well. Who knows how he’s feeling on the inside while this scene plays out?

What Victoria may not realize is that this conversation is mutually beneficial. Jimmy may be benefiting from her presence, and that encourage him to keep fighting. The biggest thing he and Kasie (who is also infected) need to do in this story is stay alert and not give in, as Carol Wilson from the CDC (the returning Meredith Eaton) is going to do what she can to find a cure. Given that NCIS is not a full-fledged Shakespearean tragedy, we can’t imagine a situation where Jimmy dies in front of his daughter. There’s a great chance he’ll pull through, but prepare in advance for some emotional father/daughter moments here.

Where do you think the story will go on NCIS season 19 episode 13?

Where do you think the story will go on NCIS season 19 episode 13?

