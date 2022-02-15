NCIS season 19 episode 14 spoilers: Vance’s daughter plays a key role

For those who haven’t heard the news as of yet, NCIS season 19 episode 14 carries with it the title of “First Steps.” Want to get a better sense of it now?

Let’s start off with this: The oh-so-simple fact that this is airing on Monday, March 7. We’re going to be waiting for a while to see this one, but it is going to accomplish something that we’ve been waiting to see for a while. After all, it’s going to allow us to see a big spotlight on Vance! In particular, it will allow us to see his daughter in a very different light than before.

Below, you can check out the full NCIS season 19 episode 14 synopsis with other updates as to what lies ahead:

“First Steps” – As NCIS investigates the cause of death of a reservist Navy Seal surgeon, they’re forced to bring Vance’s daughter, Kayla (Naomi Grace), who recently trained with NCIS, to help with a highly dangerous mission, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

While we’ve seen Rocky Carroll direct episodes this season, we haven’t had too many chances to see him shine as an actor in a while. This could be that chance! This could prove to be a really fun story for him as a father and, ironically, this is the second straight story on NCIS about fathers. Remember that we’re also going to be seeing Jimmy Palmer’s daughter when the show comes back on February 28.

