True Detective season 4: Are there early discussions over a renewal?

Is there a chance that a True Detective season 4 could actually be coming down the road?

Of course, we should start this off by saying that it’s been years since season 3 aired on HBO. Following that, it was years after the controversial / almost series-killing season 2 was broadcast. Season 3 was a nice bounce-back for the Nic Pizzolatto series, thanks in part to a more coherent story and also the performance of Mahershala Ali.

As we look towards a possible season 4, it really comes down to the story. According to Deadline there have been discussions with various writers and producers about doing another chapter of the show, but nothing has been settled as of yet. We’re not surprised they’d want to have it back; there is a lot of name recognition with the True Detective brand, just as there’s also a chance that producers could case a potentially big name.

Yet, nothing is at a point where it can be formally announced as of yet. Here is what HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys had to say on the subject, per the aforementioned website:

There’s something in the True Detective area, there’s things we’re feeling good about. I would say stay tuned on that one.

Judging from how cagey Bloys and HBO tend to be about shows that are in flux, it’s fair to estimate that something more is planned. Maybe we hear more about it later this year, but we’ve come to realize that this is not a network that will hurry it along. We saw with season 2 that one of their biggest mistakes was trying to rush something to air that probably needed another six months in gestation.

Do you actually want to see a True Detective season 4 over at HBO?

Or, are you happy to leave this show in the past?

