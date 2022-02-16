This Is Us season 6 episode 6 photo: A Kevin, Elijah confrontation!

Are things about to get a little testy between Kevin and Elijah on This Is Us season 6 episode 6 when it airs on Tuesday? Based on the latest image released by NBC, there is a good reason to wonder about that.

If you look above, you can see Justin Hartley’s character alongside Madison’s new beau, and it’s clear that he is upset over something. Elijah has shown to be supportive of Madison, while at the same time trying to navigate what has to be a strange situation. It must be intimidating when the woman you’re seeing was previously with a big-name actor, even more so when said actor is the father of her children.

Given that Elijah is the one doing the pointing in this photo, odds are he’s doing something here to get a point across. Is it possible that this is tied to Thanksgiving? That’s a reasonably good theory at the moment. If you saw the promo for “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two,” then you know already that Kevin wants to have the kids with him on Turkey Day, which makes sense given that he’s got the whole Pilgrim Rick tradition. Yet, that may not be what Madison wants. Instead, she seems to want the kids around her — and given that she and Kevin are not together, she doesn’t have to just go along with his plan.

All of this comes down to co-parenting and while Elijah may not have as much say on the twins, he is going to be protective of Madison. This is what we assume is at the center of this particular “discussion” in the photo.

