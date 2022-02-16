Queens season 1 finale: Was there was a big cliffhanger?

Tonight, the Queens season 1 finale arrived on ABC with an opportunity to tie up some loose ends — but then also raise new questions.

There is one question that we have an answer to right now — whether or not Brianna would have a role. She turned up in video-call form! Right before the performance at the Hall of Fame, Eve’s character wished all of her bandmates the best and lamented that she couldn’t be there for the big moment. (Remember that Eve was on maternity leave at the end of the season; if the show is renewed, we tend to think it will be back.)

On a romantic note, Naomi got a proposal! What is she going to do when it comes to her future? That scene with her vows at the end of the episode was all sorts of special — who knew that we’d get a proposal and a wedding in the same episode?

We’ll admit that there were parts of this episode that felt like a series finale, as though there were certain beats that the writers wanted to hit in the event the show does get canceled down the road.

So was there a big cliffhanger?

In the closing seconds, all of the other characters received a text from Bri: A photo. That transported us directly to Madison Square Garden and an epic concert event. Was Bri there? We saw a number of introductions, but not that final one.

We wouldn’t even consider this a cliffhanger so much as a small tease for what the future could be. We’re sure that Eve’s status made it hard for her to actually be there in the final scene, but this is a pretty effective ending for the show as a whole. It can be interpreted however viewers want and ultimately, most of the core characters found happiness.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to a Queens season 2!

What did you think about the Queens season 1 finale overall?

Did it make you all the more excited for another season down the road? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do that, come back for even more updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







