Queens season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC? The latest

Following the big finale tonight on ABC, can you expect a Queens season 2 renewal? Or, is the more likely scenario that the show gets canceled? We understand if you have questions, so we want to do our part to lend a helping hand.

The unfortunate news entering the finale is that, at least for the time being, there is no official word that Queens will be brought back. Unfortunately, we’re more pessimistic than we are optimistic at this given moment in time. The ratings for the first season have left a little bit of something to be desired, with it averaging a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 1.3 million live viewers. Without factoring in DVR data or streaming viewership, this makes the series among the lowest-rated on the ABC schedule.

Could some of those numbers bump the show up? Maybe, but we wonder if it will be enough. If there is a future for Queens, it’s more than likely not at ABC.

From the get-go, one of the questions we wondered is whether or not it was placed on the right network. A show about a female hip-hop girl group reuniting after so many years was a fascinating premise, but for every Glee or Empire there are a number of music-based shows that just don’t work. Being on ABC somewhat limited out edgy and off-the-wall it could be, and we almost think that Hulu, which is owned by the same parent company as the aforementioned network, would have made more sense.

When will we get an announcement on the future?

Most likely, it will be announced by the middle of May, at the latest. We wouldn’t get your hopes up too much, but if you want to do your part to ensure that Queens come back, we suggest that you not only binge-watch the show after the fact online, but then tell your friends to do the same. It’s going to need to develop a strong second life for itself to have a shot as we move forward.

