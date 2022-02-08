Queens season 1 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: The Hip Hop Hall of Fame

Next week on Queens season 1 episode 13, we’re going to have a chance to see a story like no other. After all, this is the season 1 finale! Over the course of “2022,” we’re going to see the band reach an achievement like no other: The Hip Hop Hall of Fame.

On paper, you would think that this would be a really wonderful occasion for all of them! Yet, we know that this is a drama and there’s going to be a LOT of problems that surface for them. For starters, Brianna’s absence is going to loom large. Will we see Eve again in the finale? We gotta wonder about that, among a wide array of other things.

Below, you can check out the full Queens season 1 episode 13 synopsis with other updates as to what lies ahead:

“2022” – As the Queens prepare to be inducted into the Hip Hop Hall of Fame, they cannot help but notice the void Brianna’s absence from the group has left. Meanwhile, Naomi is waylaid when an old beau questions JoJo’s paternity. Elsewhere, Valeria gets ready to embark on her solo tour and she wonders if she really is ready to go it alone on the season finale of “Queens,” TUESDAY, FEB. 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Will this be the series finale?

We do have to wonder about that. The ratings, after all, for the series have not been altogether great, and the show’s going to be relying hard on some DVR numbers and streaming if it wants to have a chance at another season. We do wonder if ABC was the right venue for it in the first place, and we may have to wait until the spring to find out if it is renewed or not.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Queens right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Queens season 1 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







