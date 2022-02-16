Killing Eve season 4 video: Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh share memories

With the Killing Eve season 4 premiere date rapidly approaching, we’re thrilled to hear from the cast and crew every single chance we can.

For the case of this particular article, that includes the new video below! We know that “sweet” and “nostalgic” aren’t always adjectives you would use to describe this show, but they 100% apply in this particular instance. The video features Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh, and Fiona Shaw all discussing their time working with the cast and crew over the past several years, including how these experiences have impacted them.

Watch our Killing Eve season 3 finale review now! Take a look below to get some thoughts on how the most-recent batch of episodes concluded. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to ensure you don’t miss any upcoming coverage for season 4.

One of the things that we often do when discussing shows is discuss the family atmosphere that comes from being on set. There are long days associated with a production, and that is especially the case with a show like this. Consider all of the locations that are visited and often the difficult work required there! It’s common for cast and crew to become fast friends as they deal with all of the challenges of shooting episodes.

While it may seem like four seasons is a pretty short amount of time for a TV show to last, it’s really not! Think of it like this: The vast majority of series out there only get a season or two before they are canceled and with that, the Killing Eve team have been able to create a bond that is rather rare within this industry. That’s without even mentioning all the award shows that they’ve been able to attend together.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Killing Eve right now

What do you most want to see from the Killing Eve cast during season 4?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, you can also stay at the site to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: BBC America.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







