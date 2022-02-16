Chicago PD season 9 episode 14 spoilers: More on Burgess’ custody fight

There are a few things that we know already in advance of Chicago PD season 9 episode 14. One of the biggest ones is the current desperate state of things for Kim Burgess.

If you recall, the most-recent episodes of the show suggested that a custody crisis could be coming for her in regards to Makayla, just in case there weren’t enough difficulties that she was forced to deal with already. We know that Ruzek and all of Intelligence will likely have her back no matter what, but that is no guarantee that she’s going to be able to be able to keep her. These arrangements can be difficult and often rather ugly; she has to be prepared for more or less anything.

To get a few more details now all about what to expect coming up, we suggest that you check out the full Chicago PD season 9 episode 14 synopsis:

03/02/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The team searches for a brutal killer with a signature modus operandi. Burgess and Ruzek double down in their fight to retain custody of Makayla.

As for the case at the heart of this episode…

Sounds creepy, no? One of the things that is clear about Chicago PD these days is that they have to work harder than ever to make every case stand out. This is the consequence of their own success in a lot of ways. There are ultimately just so many stories they’ve already brought to the table and because of that, they have to work harder to stand out in just about every way. We hope that this one does, just like we hope we’re getting set up for some big, surprising things closer to the end of the season — whether that is for Burgess or some other people within the squad.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago PD right away

What are you the most interested in seeing in regards to Chicago PD season 9 episode 14?

Share some of your early thoughts and theories below! After you do just that, come back around to get some other updates all about the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







