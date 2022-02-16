The Challenge: CBS coming this summer with Survivor, Big Brother stars

Just in case there weren’t enough seasons of The Challenge already, know this: One is poised to come to CBS this summer with a number of familiar faces.

Earlier today, it was announced that The Challenge: CBS (predictable name, no?) is going to air on the broadcast network, and will feature “reality titans from the CBS universe” fighting to compete for the grand prize. What does the CBS universe entail? It’s fair to imagine that a number of Big Brother and Survivor alum will be there, and we’re personally expecting people from shows like Tough as Nails, The Amazing Race, and Love Island, as well. We know that those shows aren’t as popular as the other two, but CBS could see this as a chance to boost all of their brands collectively.

There are also some long-term plans for this series beyond just its run this summer; the winners here will move into The Challenge: War of the Worlds, a Paramount+ series that will feature competitors from multiple global editions of the franchise competing for a prize and of course bragging rights. With Paramount+ expanding more and more all over the world, it makes sense to deliver a show like this to generate attention like never before.

If there is one concern that we have about The Challenge: CBS, it’s that the flagship MTV show already relies on shows like Survivor and Big Brother for contestants already. Will that still happen? A number of franchise mainstays at this point, like Kaycee and Fessy, originally started off on Big Brother. Meanwhile, we’ve also seen Survivor champions like Natalie Anderson and Michele Fitzgerald over on the spin-off show, as well.

