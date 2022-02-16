The Oval season 3 episode 18 spoilers: Is Kyle gone for good?

As you prepare for The Oval season 3 episode 18 on BET next week, it looks as though Kyle is going to be at the center of everything. Is the character going to be okay, and will anyone be able to find him? There are a couple of different things that the First Family have to consider here, as this is a really dangerous person to be lost to the metaphorical wind.

Let’s put this in pretty basic terms: The lover that this character is MIA, the more likely it is that there are some bad secrets get out there to the world. Hunter and Victoria may start to wonder eventually whether Kyle is out to hurt them, and that may only flare up paranoia even further. This is going to be a huge episode, especially when you consider where it sits within the larger picture of the season. There isn’t necessarily a whole lot left so whatever happens here is almost certainly going to play a big role in determining where things go from here.

Want to get a few more updates right now? Then we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full The Oval season 3 episode 18 synopsis below:

When Kyle goes missing in action, the race begins to find him, as he holds many secrets of the first family; Hunter and Victoria worry about where Kyle’s loyalties truly lie.

This feels like one of those episodes that could be a game-changer, but we’ve also seen fake-outs on this show before. The whole intention right now seems to be to simply leave all of us guessing for the time being, and then we’ll see where things go on the other side.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Oval season 3 episode 18?

Do you think that Kyle is going to be found over the course of this episode?

