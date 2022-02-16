Blue Bloods season 12 episode 14 photo: Erin, Anthony’s challenge

One week from Friday Blue Bloods season 12 episode 14 is going to arrive on CBS and as per usual, all of our main characters will have something big going on!

When it comes to Bridget Moynahan’s character of Erin, though, she could be facing one of the more unusual situations she’s seen in a while. It is one tied to her nephew Joe Hill, and information that he gets almost by accident about a case she is working on.

The photo from this episode (titled “Allegiance”) seemingly shows Erin either on her way into the office or her way out. Either way, she’s probably aware already as to what is going on with Joe. While out on a date, he gets information about witness tampering that could end up throwing a wrench into the case she’s working on. We hope that these two have some interesting scenes together — we know that at the very least, Anthony and Joe will spend some time together.

One of the other things we wonder about here is this: What will be required of Joe in this circumstance? Is he going to be forced to testify? There are other wrinkles and complications that you have to think about and consider here, especially since Will Hochman’s character has been intent on trying to keep a low profile. He’s not altogether interested in being out there in the public eye or thought of as just another one of the Reagans. It’s one of the reasons why he took that deep-cover assignment in the first place that put him in a certain degree of trouble in the past.

