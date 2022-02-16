Billions season 7 renewal confirmed at Showtime

Even though we’re still scratching the surface of season 6, Showtime has already confirmed a Billions season 7 is coming!

Today, the premium cable network made the announcement 100% official, and you have to hope that the bulk of the main cast will be coming back. The series is currently in the midst of what we’d call a year of transition; Damian Lewis departed the role of Axe at the end of season 5 and while he’s still out there, we see no indication that he is coming back in the immediate future. Much of his screen time has been handed over to Corey Stoll and his character of Mike Prince. They’re not the same guys, but they occupy a similar space.

We’d say that the early reception to season 6 has been mixed so far, but that’s not much of a surprise. Since Lewis was a part of this series and the overall world for some time, viewers did inevitably form an attachment to him and the Axelrod character. It is going to take some time for everyone to make the adjustment, just as it’s also going to take time to fully incorporate Prince into everything that is going on around him.

Based on when Billions season 6 premiered, it is fair to expect that season 7 will come out at some point in 2023. As for whether or not it’s going to be the final season of the show, we’re at a point where that is 100% a fair question — but it’s going to take some time to get confirmation on that. Some of it could have to do with how the remainder of the season performs alongside if there is any further perceived story left to tell for some of these different people.

