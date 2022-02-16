NCIS: Sydney international spin-off ordered at Paramount+

Is NCIS about to have its first international spin-off? As of right now, that appears to be the case!

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Paramount+ Australia is currently working alongside Network 10 in the country on NCIS: Sydney. This is a project that would feature local actors and tell local stories; the goal here seems to be for it to capture viewers down under, but it should still be available for viewers to watch in America on the streaming service. Shane Brennan, the creator of NCIS: Los Angeles (who also just so happens to be Australian), is going to be involved in some capacity. He understands the franchise clearly, and will give it that added bit of credibility.

Will this project ever air on CBS? At the moment, that feels unlikely. We could see an episode airing as a one-off to attract viewers to Paramount+, but that feels more or less about it. We’re honestly shocked that an international expansion to this franchise hasn’t happened already, given that the flagship NCIS has been on occasion the most-watched series all over the world. Some of it may have depended on the existence of a streaming empire to handle distribution. It’s now so much easier than ever before for a series like this to have success in different parts of the world.

For now, there are three editions of the NCIS franchise on the air in the flagship show, NCIS: LA, and then also NCIS: Hawaii, which is currently in its first season.

