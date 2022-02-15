Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? Are we going to get more of the story of this show alongside any other chapters of the franchise?

We know that the crime drama was on hiatus this past week and unfortunately, we have to tell you it’s going to be staying that way for now. There is no new episode on the air tonight; not only that, but the same goes for both FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, as well. With the Olympics still going strong, the plan is for all three of them to come back on February 22.

If you haven’t seen some early details yet about the next FBI: International episode, go ahead and check out the season 1 episode 12 synopsis below:

“One Point One Million Followers” – When a notorious American tech tycoon becomes involved in a murder in Frankfurt, the Fly Team must chase him down amid the local protesters he’s incited with his conspiracy theories on social media. Also, Jaeger relishes working in her home country, and Forrester must make a decision involving his mother’s past, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So what’s coming up beyond this?

The first order of business here is noting that on March 1, the entire FBI franchise is going to be on hiatus again. No, this is not CBS torturing you; instead, it’s the reality that comes with there being the State of the Union. It happens just about every television season so there is no real surprise here at all.

Meanwhile, there are new episodes of all three shows scheduled for March 8. In the case of FBI: International, be prepared for one titled “Snakes.” Why did it have to be snakes?

What do you want to see on FBI: International season 1 episode 12 when it airs?

Are you sad that there is no new episode?

