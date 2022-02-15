The Resident season 5 episode 14 spoilers: Secrets and proposals

The Resident season 5 episode 14 is another installment poised to arrive on Fox next week — so what can you expect to see during it?

The first thing to note about “Hell in a Handbasket” is some exciting news from a directing point of view, as Manish Dayal (Devon) is taking on the role for this hour! It’s a chance for him to do something totally different from what he’s done before, and for the characters on the show, this will be a chance to confront some big things from both the past and within their present.

Below, you can check out the full The Resident season 5 episode 14 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

When things from Billie’s past begin to come to light, she is the subject of whispers and stares around the hospital and the team struggles to find the best way to support her. With the nurse shortage in full swing, a simple cleaning job turns into a horrific disaster that calls for all hands on deck. Meanwhile, Trevor discovers a shocking secret and Padma has a proposal for Leela in the all-new “Hell in a Handbasket” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Feb. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-514) (TV-14 D, L, V)

One other thing worth mentioning about this episode comes from a scheduling point of view, as there is not going to be a new episode next week. Go ahead and blame the State of the Union for that. Rest assured that there is still more coming on the other side, and our hope is that over the next several weeks, we’ll start to hear more about a formal season 6 renewal. Fingers crossed on that!

