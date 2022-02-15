Outlander season 6 spoilers: Watch a new Roger, Bree scene! (video)

With the Outlander season 6 premiere just over two weeks away, what better time to get a new preview?

Luckily, today the fine folks at Starz delivered by releasing publicly a fantastic new look at Roger and Bree as the two prepare themselves for the Revolutionary War. In this scene (watch below), the two discuss the importance of keeping the timeline largely intact. Both Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin’s characters are well-aware that if America does not win this war, then the entire course of history will be very much different. It’s impossible to know what the butterfly effect would be, especially when you fast-forward to the 20th century where the two of them grew up.

One of the things we are most curious to see in this upcoming season is just how much control either one of them really have on dictating the future. Is the fate of the Revolution really on this much of a knife’s edge? Are things so delicate that the scales could tip in one way or another so quickly? Just based on this preview alone, it would be easy to make that assumption. If you are Roger and Bree, you also probably move forward with the understanding that you need to be prepared! The last thing that either one of them wants is to be fully blindsided or by anything that happens along the way.

Oh, and amidst the responsibilities of maintaining the right future, there are some other priorities worth discussing, as well: Think in terms of preserving their own relationship! With the decision to stay in the past comes, of course, plenty of responsibilities. Outlander season 6 will arrive on Starz come Sunday, March 6, and we’ll have a chance to discuss more for these two characters at around that time.

