The Good Doctor season 5 episode 8 return date pushed up at ABC

For everyone out there eager to see The Good Doctor season 5 episode 8 on ABC, it’s going to be back a little earlier than expected!

According to a new report from TVLine, the Freddie Highmore drama has officially pushed forward its return date to Monday, February 28 — under two weeks away! This decision comes on the heels of the network pulling the low-rated drama Promised Land after just a handful of airings. It may not be officially canceled, but you can go ahead and consider it so. This return-date change enables The Good Doctor to capitalize more on a good lead-in via The Bachelor, and also give the network some better numbers as we move into the spring.

There is obviously a lot of drama that needs to be addressed when The Good Doctor returns, whether it be the state of Shaun’s relationship with Mia or determining whether or not Salen can be stopped as the owner of the St. Bonaventure Hospital. Things have gone from bad to worse since she took over, and the full trailer below can give you a larger sense of that.

Meanwhile, you can also look below to get some more insight as to what’s ahead on The Good Doctor season 5 episode 8 (titled “Rebellion”):

Now that Shaun has called off the wedding, he is forced to confront Lea about their relationship and determine what he really means to her. Meanwhile, the team debate their opinions on plastic surgery and Dr. Audrey Lim hopes to expose Salen’s cover-up over an infant’s death to take her down before it is too late.

This episode is going to be as intense as they come and ultimately, it should set the stage for a lot of big stuff coming down the road. There is a ton of story still to come, so go ahead and prepare for all of that now.

