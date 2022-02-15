Better Call Saul season 6 photo: First look at Jimmy McGill

Earlier this month, the news was finally confirmed that Better Call Saul season 6 is coming to AMC on Monday, April 18. It immediately becomes one of the most-anticipated shows of the spring and for good reason.

So while we wait for a new trailer or some other teasers to surface, why not take a look behind the scenes?

The photo at the top of this article is one of the first ones released by the network of Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy, and it clearly shows the character worse for wear. We’d ask what is going wrong for him here, but it could be almost anything! We know that his marriage to Kim doesn’t work out thanks to a line in Breaking Bad, just as we know that his dealings with Walter White lead to him changing his identity and taking off to Omaha. This character may be compelling to watch, but it’s also clear that he, at least at first, doesn’t get much of a happy ending.

Is there still hope? That will be one of the questions that the final season hopefully answers. We certainly don’t expect that right away. We’ve long expressed that our hope is a full Gene episode or at least something that better establishes a different endgame, but it should be clear to everyone at this point that there are no guarantees of joy. It’s also easy to argue that Jimmy doesn’t even deserve that.

Remember that the final season of Saul is going to be split into halves, with the first half coming in the spring and the second in the summer. Odds are, this photo is from an early episode.

