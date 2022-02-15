How I Met Your Father renewed for season 2, which larger episode count

Today, Hulu made the long-awaited news official that they are bringing How I Met Your Father back for a season 2. Not only that, but they are going to give everyone more episodes of the series than they did the first time around.

According to a report from TVLine, Hulu is opting to bring the Hilary Duff-led sequel-of-sorts to How I Met Your Mother back for a 20-episode second season. That comes after tremendous success for the first season. The show’s already done a great job introducing the new characters, and also worked to shake things up just enough from the original series. For starters, we’re actually seeing older Sophie on-screen, which we never saw with Ted Mosby back on the original. Also, it doesn’t seem like Sophie is necessarily still married to the Father. The show is trying to tell a slightly different story here.

In a statement confirming the renewal, here is what Jordan Helman, Head of Scripted Content at Hulu Originals, had to say:

“[Series creators] Isaac [Aptaker] and Elizabeth [Berger]’s inspired vision for How I Met Your Father has proven to be true appointment viewing that fans cannot get enough of week to week … The lives of these characters, as portrayed by the immensely talented cast led by Hilary Duff, are just starting to unfold and we’re thrilled to bring more of this group’s journey to our viewers with a supersized second season.”

The 20-episode order brings How I Met Your Father more in line with a network sitcom, and we tend to imagine that we’ll get two batches of ten episodes throughout the year. Hopefully, the quality and humor remains the same as what we’ve gotten this time around. (For those wondering, a new episode did drop on the streaming service today.

