The Bachelor episode 7 spoilers: The Sarah, Mara drama continues

Where are things going to go moving into The Bachelor episode 7? Well, Clayton Echard has more drama on his hands!

At the end of tonight’s episode, we saw Sarah get her second one-on-one date and yet another rose! She’s closer now to Clayton than ever, and it seems like he’s not altogether concerned as to whether or not she is there for the wrong reasons.

Yet, some of the other women may disagree with that! In the promo for what’s next, it was made clear that Sarah is feeling very confident — or, in the eyes of others, cocky. She and Mara are going to have some heated discussions, which shouldn’t be a shock since Mara is the person who expressed initial concerns about Sarah in the first place.

One of the central narratives for the better part of this season has been one person versus much of the house. Yet, Sarah is not Shanae — she doesn’t have anywhere near the villain edit! She may not even be a villain at all. She’s clearly upset over what has been said about her and she wants some element of vengeance over it. Clayton, meanwhile, is 100% into her and she could go far. This is going to be one of the most interesting storylines to watch moving into the next few seasons.

Also, remember that hometown dates are going to be coming up really soon. Don’t you think that’s going to play a big role in everything Clayton decides from here on out? Making it to that point is no small thing, and after that we’re going to get to the infamous conversation about being “intimate” that we’ve heard SEVERAL times.

