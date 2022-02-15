Celebrity Big Brother 3: Was Shanna Moakler evicted?

The moment that Todrick Hall won the Power of Veto on Celebrity Big Brother 3, it was pretty easy to telegraph what would be next. Shanna Moakler would be nominated and from there, she would be evicted.

The crummiest thing is that this was a true backdoor, given that she didn’t even get picked to play the Veto. She’s fallen victim to a shrewd plan by Todrick and Miesha Tate and to go along with that, Carson Kressley and Cynthia Bailey got played hard. Even if Todrick and Miesha stay “true” to the deal for now, they may not down the road! They’ve put themselves in a really dicey spot.

The funny thing was that Todrick mixed things up by saving Todd Bridges over Miesha. Yet, Shanna was still nominated. She was also evicted unanimously and after the past few days, it felt like she was more than ready to go. She sprinted her way RIGHT out of the house while Lamar was eating. Why was Lamar eating? So many questions on that.

In the end, we do think that we’re going to be seeing a pretty dramatic next few days in the house now, especially if Todrick or Miesha go back on their word. They’re both hard players! We also think that in another setting Shanna could have been, as well. A big part of her problem stemmed all the way back when we saw Chris Kirkpatrick as Head of Household. This is another reminder that sometimes, there can be disastrous consequences to just a single few days in the house. Shanna is out now, but at least she won’t have to deal with the drama in the house anymore!

Related – Get some more news right now when it comes to Celebrity Big Brother

Did you think Shanna Moakler would 100% be evicted entering tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother 3 episode?

Let us know right away in the comments, including where you want to see the game go from here! After you do just that, stick around to get some other updates that you don’t want to miss out on. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







