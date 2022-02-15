Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH? (day 20)

Who won the next HoH in the Celebrity Big Brother 3 house? We’d say that this decision is pivotal, but aren’t so many of them?

Going into the episode tonight, there was only one thing that we knew for sure: Carson Kressley can’t win HoH. Everyone else is fair game. It also felt like this wasn’t going to be a competition set up on the show tonight, given that we were only getting a one-hour episode.

The person in the most trouble moving forward is, ironically, Carson. He’s bought into this notion that Todrick Hall and Miesha Tate want to go to the end with him and Cynthia Bailey and in all honesty, we just don’t see that happening. The more likely situation here is that they take out one of their biggest threats, and both Todrick and Miesha were eligible to play tonight.

Of course, the most hilarious outcome of the competition tonight would be seeing Lamar Odom magically pull something out. He hasn’t won anything all season but we’re starting to see him be a little more competitive in terms of his thoughts on the game. He’s at least realizing that he needs to take out Todrick! Isn’t that something?

We’ll have more updates all about Celebrity Big Brother throughout the night, so keep your eyes peeled for more info there!

Related – Get some more news right now when it comes to Celebrity Big Brother

What were you hoping to see happen with the Veto in Celebrity Big Brother 3 episode?

Let us know right away in the comments! After you do just that, stick around to get some other updates that you don’t want to miss out on. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







