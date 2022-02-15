The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Ironically, coming clean

Are you prepared for The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 7 on Fox? This is an episode that will bring a LOT of drama to the table!

So what’s at the center of it? Think in terms of a very big miss for Thorny, one where she herself may be forced to come clean about some secrets in her life. Everything she’s done has been for a reason, but not everyone around her may either understand or agree with some of these decisions.

Let’s go ahead and also say this: There’s an awesome title for this episode in “Our Father, Who Art in Vegas.” Just that alone has us more than curious to see what else the show is going to bring to the table.

For a few more details now on the story to come, go ahead and check out the full The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

Thony’s marital issues are amplified as Marco begins asking tough questions about her methods of getting Luca life-saving treatments. Meanwhile, Arman is determined to make his way out from under Hayak, but Garrett is hell-bent on foiling his plans in the all-new “Our Father, Who Art in Vegas” episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, Feb. 21 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-107) (TV-D,L,S,V)

Are there going to be new episodes coming weekly for the rest of the season at this point? While we can’t confirm anything 100% just yet, that does feel like it’ll more than likely be the case. Remember that the network is looking to get 9-1-1 back on the air and in order to do that, this show will need to wrap up. At least it can do that with the hope of a season 2 renewal along the way. For now, it does appear like there’s a good chance of that happening.

