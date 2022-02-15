The Bachelor episode 6: Did Clayton send Shanae home on 2-on-1 date?

Tonight’s The Bachelor episode 6 had the opportunity to answer a question we’ve all been desperate to see resolved for a while: Is Shanae out of the running? Did Clayton Echard actually send her home on the 2-on-1 date?

We’ve felt for a while that her exit at this point was inevitable, especially since ABC made a cliffhanger out of the date last week. Even if Shanae is largely disliked by most of Bachelor Nation they know that people will talk about her; hence, the idea to keep her in as many episodes as possible.

It goes without saying that we were confident that we’d be waving goodbye to Shanae after Niagara Falls. However, there was still another source of drama here, as well. Is it possible that Clayton sends both Shanae and Genevieve home at the same time? We’ve seen this happen on two-on-one dates before and Clayton seems like the sort of lead who doesn’t necessarily want to follow protocol at all times. He also tends to go with his gut, for better or for worse.

We don’t think there are a lot of people out there who would deny that Clayton kept Shanae around too long, and that includes the guy himself. We get the sense that he regrets a lot of his past choices in regards to her, and this will be a big topic of conversation when we get around to the Women Tell All a little later this season.

