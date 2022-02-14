9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Red vs. Blue’

For everyone out there curious to check out 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 7, know you’re going to be getting it soon! The Fox drama has not shied away from airing opposite the Olympics, and we’re going to continue to see it in this spot moving forward. There is a lot left of the story still this season, and that includes some dramatic situations and a little bit of fun.

On this particular episode titled “Red vs. Blue,” we could see a rather unusual showdown between Owen and a police sergeant played by Legends of Tomorrow / American Horror Story actor Neal McDonough. This should prove to be a humorous story since it seems to be settled courtesy of a sporting event of all things.

Below, you can take a look at the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 7 synopsis with more insight right now as to what you can expect next:

When a dust-up between Owen and an obnoxious police sergeant (guest star Neal McDonough) goes viral, the existing tensions between police and fire rescue mount, leading Owen to decide they will settle the score on the softball field. Meanwhile, Grace competes against a hot shot call center night-shift operator when he moves over to the day shift in the all-new “Red vs Blue” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, Feb. 21 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-306) (TV-14 D, L, V)

We’re inching ever closer to the return of the flagship 9-1-1 series and in general terms, we’re rather hopeful that both series have some really awesome things coming before their respective finales. It’s looking unlikely that there will be a crossover this year, but the door is still open for some high-stakes stories on both fronts.

