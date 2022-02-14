Blue Bloods season 12 episode 15: Air date, title for 250th episode!

If you’ve been reading the site for some time now, then you know that the 250th episode of Blue Bloods is airing at some point this season. Today, we’ve got a little more information all about it!

Today, CBS confirmed that the title for this pivotal episode is “Guilt.” Not only that, you can expect to see it air come Friday, March 11. This could be the last episode of the show prior to the March Madness hiatus, which will keep it off the air until April. When it returns at that point, we imagine that it will air new installments for the remainder of the season until we get to the finale.

As for what’s coming in the finale, the network isn’t releasing a whole lot of information on that as of yet. It’s our hope that we’ll learn more about that over the next week or two, and there is going to be a chance to get a better window into what’s coming for a few different characters. Our hope is that there’s something about this episode that stands out from the pack; we want big milestones to be remembered for years after the fact! Given that there is no guarantee that there will be a season 13 as of yet, we don’t want to take stories like this for granted.

Of course, we should note that there are a couple more episodes of Blue Bloods to be excited about before we even get to #250. The next new episode is going to air on Friday, February 25 on the other side of the Winter Olympics. Meanwhile, there’s another episode, as well, slated to air on March 11.

